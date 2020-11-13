NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is allocating an initial shipment of an emergency treatment for COVID-19 to be distributed to acute care hospitals as early as next week.
The weekly shipments of bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy, have been provided to the state at no cost through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
DSHS will allocate the initial distribution of bamlanivimab based on three criteria: new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the community, new lab-confirmed COVID-19 admissions to hospitals, and total lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals.
“This initial allotment of bamlanivimab will help health care professionals effectively treat cases of COVID-19 within their communities and aid in reducing hospitalizations,” said Governor Greg Abbott.
Bamlanivimab is for outpatient use for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with a positive COVID-19 test. It has been shown to prevent hospitalizations in some patients if it is used before they become very sick.
MORE FROM CBSDFW