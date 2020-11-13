Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Supreme Court of Texas has extended its emergency order stating courts may not hold jury proceedings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic until Feb.1, 2021.
That includes jury selection or jury trial.
The news comes as Tarrant County announced 1,402 new cases of the coronavirus, making for 78,029 total infections in the county. Seven-hundred-ninety people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 59,725 have recovered.
