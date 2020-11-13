NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronvirus, court, Covid-19, Crime, DFW News, jail, judge, Jury, Supreme Court of Texas

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Supreme Court of Texas has extended its emergency order stating courts may not hold jury proceedings due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic until Feb.1, 2021.

That includes jury selection or jury trial.

The news comes as Tarrant County announced 1,402 new cases of the coronavirus, making for 78,029 total infections in the county. Seven-hundred-ninety people have died from COVID-19 in the county and 59,725 have recovered.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply