DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who was found shot inside a vehicle on Dallas Parkway last weekend has died, and police are investigating his death as a murder.
Police said they responded to a shooting just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8, in the 18100 block of Dallas Parkway. Arriving officers found the victim inside a car that was still on the road.
The victim was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Nov. 11, police said. He was later identified as Pedro Buena Sifuentes, 24.
Witnesses told officers on the night of the shooting that they exited a nearby business and saw the victim in the car. Police did not say if there were any descriptions of any possible suspects provided.
Police are investigating Sifuentes’ death as a murder. Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214.671.3646 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
