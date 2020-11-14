DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday ended “an explosive growth week in COVID infections” with 1,543 new cases, which is the highest one-day total of new cases since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s case count includes 89 probable cases, according to health officials. The county has now seen a total of 107,741 confirmed cases, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

One additional death was also reported Saturday, bringing that total to 1,141. The patient was a Dallas man in his 90s who was hospitalized and had underlying high-risk health conditions.

The county also saw its highest weekly average with 1,131 new cases reported per day this week, according to county Judge Clay Jenkins.

As of Friday, Nov. 13, there were 605 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Dallas County, health officials reported.

“The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID) remains high, with 15.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 45,” Jenkins said.

“What happens in the coming days as we approach Thanksgiving and the days after is dependent on each of you making good choices: telecommute to the fullest extent possible, stop visiting in one another’s homes and avoid crowds during this time of extreme spread,” he added.

Tarrant County reported 1,061 new cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 80,492. However, 9,001 cases included in that total are considered probable.

MORE FROM CBSDFW