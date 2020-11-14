DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of families lined up in Dallas on Saturday for a giveaway hosted by the North Texas Food Bank, and the organization called it its largest ever.
Organizers said the NTFB gave away over 7,000 turkeys and around 600,000 pounds of food in Fair Park to those families in need as the holidays approach and the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Saturday’s event was also the the NTFB’s fifth food giveaway in Fair Park since the pandemic began in March.
Aerial views of the event showed lines of vehicles throughout the morning as volunteers placed boxes of food inside trunks.
“I see blessings coming to us cause we all struggling. And I appreciate North Texas helping us out,” one resident said while waiting in her vehicle.
Organizers said the food given away on Saturday was enough to feed about 25,000 people.