ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old died in Arlington Saturday evening after a gun went off inside a vehicle he was in, police said.
Police said they responded to a shooting call just after 7 p.m. in the 6300 block of Brownlee Drive. Arriving officers found the teenage victim with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Through an investigation, police said the victim was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle with two other people inside when a gun discharged.
Detectives are still looking into what caused the gun to go off and haven’t ruled out that the victim may have accidentally shot himself while handling the firearm.
Police said the two other occupants are cooperating with the investigation.