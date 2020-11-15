Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 57-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in Dallas Saturday evening, and police are investigating his death as a murder.
Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 9:10 p.m. near South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive.
Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as Kenneth Jerome Hamilton, in the driver seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.671.3633 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.
