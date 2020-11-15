NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, Shooting, South Beckley Avenue

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 57-year-old man was fatally shot while inside a vehicle in Dallas Saturday evening, and police are investigating his death as a murder.

Police said they responded to a shooting call at around 9:10 p.m. near South Beckley Avenue and Clarendon Drive.

Arriving officers found the victim, later identified as Kenneth Jerome Hamilton, in the driver seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to call police at 214.671.3633 or Crime Stoppers at 214.373.8477.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply