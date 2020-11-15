DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Louisiana rapper Boosie was identified as the victim of a shooting in Dallas near Big T Plaza Saturday afternoon, a source told CBS 11 News.
Dallas police confirmed they responded to a reported shooting in the 400 block of West Ledbetter Drive at around 2 p.m. Police said arriving officers did not find a victim, suspect or crime scene.
According to police, officers were later called to a hospital in regards to a 38-year-old man who was shot in the leg and that it was possibly related to the shooting near Big T Plaza.
However, police said the man “was uncooperative and refused to give officers any information about who, what, and where he was shot.”
The manager of Dallas-based rapper Mo3, Brandon Rainwater, told CBS 11 News the victim was rapper Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, Jr. Boosie’s current condition is not known at this time.
Saturday’s shooting comes days after Mo3 was shot and killed on I-35E. Boosie and Mo3 had previously collaborated and released the hit single “Errybody (Remix).”
“IM LOST FOR WORDS #tip MY BOY “MO3 SEE U WHEN I GET THERE,” Boosie tweeted after Mo3 was killed.