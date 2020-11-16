DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives are investigating the death of 19-year-old Jose Hernandez.
Police said he was shot outside his home at 1222 Mclean Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed him to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.
The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help. and encouraging anyone with information to call Detective T. Gross, #9896 at 214-671-3143 or via email: theodore.gross@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses.
The number is 214-373-TIPS (8477).