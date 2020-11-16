NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
BEEVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM)  An Amber Alert has been issued for a 9-year-old boy from Beeville, Texas.

According to the Beeville Police Department, Jeremiah Thomas is 4’06’’ and weighs 65 pounds, he has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say they are looking for Shannon Delilah Thomas, 32, in connection with his abduction.

She is 5’04’’ and weighs 130 pounds, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Jeremiah and Shannon Thomas (DPS)

Shannon Thomas was last heard from while driving a stolen 2014 green Chevrolet Sonic, it has Texas license plate number GCW5960.

The boy was last seen in the 800 block of S. Live Oak St. around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone who sees the pair is urged to call 911 or the Beeville Police Department at (361) 358-8100.

Beeville is about 334 miles south of Dallas.

