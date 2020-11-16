DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – For children who have witnessed or experienced abuse, the holidays are always hard.

For years, North Texas advocacy centers have held clothing and toy drives to make sure children know they’re not forgotten.

This year, these organizations say the need for donations is even greater given the pandemic.

“I think this year stands out more than ever,” Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center Director of Support Services Mindy Jackson said. “Our families are also facing those tough times, but then they’re also learning that their child has been victimized, their child has been sexually abused by someone we know, trust and love. Typically these crimes don’t come from a stranger and so the impact is so real.”

Alliance for Children, a Tarrant County based nonprofit that specializes in child abuse investigations, is seeing this as well.

“What we know is that child abuse does not just impact the child going through it, it really does impact the whole family and sometimes they’re just trying to make it day by day,” Alliance for Children Community Engagement Supervisor Carol Logan said. “That normal joy on Christmas morning can be taken away by so much other stuff going on.”

For this reason, both DCAC and Alliance for Children are hoping anyone who can afford to contribute to their holiday giving campaigns will do so.

DCAC’s “Holiday of Hope” is hoping to provide pajamas, books, toys and gifts to 1,800 families. Items for teen girls are especially needed.

Through its “Christmas Connection,” Alliance for Children is hoping to provide gifts for 500 families.

“It’s our hope that we can provide them with some quote on quote normalcy,” Logan said.

CASA of Tarrant County is also working to give children clothes and toys this holiday season.

They’re asking for monetary donations only.

They can be dropped off at 101 Summit Ave., Suite 505, Ft Worth, TX 76102.

