DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On November 16 Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,831 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

This brings the total number of cases in the county to 110,717 (PCR test), including 1,143 confirmed deaths.

The latest death is of a man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

The seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases for Dallas County during CDC week 45 has increased to 958, which is a rate of 37.4 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

“Today’s number marks a doubling of the number that was the daily average for new cases for CDC week 45 which was our most recent CDC week but lags by about seven days. In the last three days, we have seen almost 5,000 cases,” Jenkins said. “This is indicative of the explosive nature of the spike that we are now in and it is imperative to public health and our economy that we stop the in-home get-togethers and trips to restaurants and bars that are largely responsible for this spike.”

A provisional total of 843 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children — from 5 to 17 years old — during week 45, which is an increase of 37% from the previous week. During this past week, ten K-12 schools in Dallas County have initiated temporary closures of their campuses to in-person instruction due to new coronavirus cases.

Judge Jenkins asked that everyone do their part by sacrificing the desire to do the things that doctors say aren’t safe.

“Focus on doing your duty to protect your family and your community,” he said. “COVID will not be with us forever and there is good news with vaccines that will be here soon, but it is with us now even though we are tired and wish it were not. It is incumbent on all of us as patriotic Americans and North Texans to do our part to stop the spread of this dangerous disease.”

All Dallas County COVID-19 Updates and Information can be found on the Dallas County Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates and Information page and all guidance documents can be found on the Health, Safety and Reopening page.

