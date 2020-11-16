NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Sara Herrera.

Herrera was last seen on foot at 4838 Elsie Faye Higgins Street at about 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

She may be a danger to herself, police said.

Sara Herrera – missing teen (DPD)

She has brown hair and brown eyes,  is about 4’08” tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

Herrera was last seen wearing gray or black shorts and a maroon long sleeve shirt.

If any have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.

