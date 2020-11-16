Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Sara Herrera.
Herrera was last seen on foot at 4838 Elsie Faye Higgins Street at about 4:00 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
She may be a danger to herself, police said.
She has brown hair and brown eyes, is about 4’08” tall and weighs about 105 pounds.
Herrera was last seen wearing gray or black shorts and a maroon long sleeve shirt.
If any have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671-4268.