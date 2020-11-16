NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas Police officer has died of COVID-19, sources inside the department confirm as well as family members on social media.

Sgt. Bronc McCoy, 48, died on Monday, Nov. 16.

The father of two, was said to be home recovering from COVID-19 when he took a turn for the worse.

Last Thursday he had a stroke and had to be put on a ventilator, his sister Marcie Parker explained on Facebook.

Sgt. Bronc McCoy (credit: McCoy family on Facebook)

Parker called him the “rock of our family” posting on  Facebook, “He was so strong and healthy we never believed he could not beat this we were sadly wrong.”

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 1,831 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Rockwall Police Officer Tracy Gaines passed away in August due to complications from COVID-19.

