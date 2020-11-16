Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are looking for the person who fired several shots into a car just after midnight on November 16.
Investigators say an unidentified couple was driving down East Grand Avenue, near Mount Auburn Elementary School, when an SUV pulled alongside and started shooting.
A man in the vehicle was hit in the neck and rushed to the hospital. His current condition isn’t known. The woman who was also in the car was not hurt.
Police haven’t said whether the couple was targeted or if it the incident was a case of road rage.
The only description of the suspect vehicle is that is was a black SUV.