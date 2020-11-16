Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Hunt County, the Greenville Independent School District has closed all 10 of its campuses and other facilities this week because of an increase in coronavirus cases.
The district says COVID-19 exposures have put more than 10% of its staff and students in quarantine.
Classes will be conducted online this week.
The time away from the classroom will be even longer since the district already planned to close all of next week for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Greenville is about 50 miles northeast of Dallas.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources
MORE FROM CBSDFW