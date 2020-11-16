by Keith Russell | CBS 11

KENNEDALE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For Kennedale cross country runner Betty Bajika, every day is another step in the right direction.

She says “whatever is happening in your life is not the end of the world. There’s always a possibility.”

So says the girl in a skirt. No, literally!

Due to her religious tradition, Betty used to run races in a full length skirt and still lap the field.

Kennedale Cross Country Coach Philip Irby said, “I remember all the kids going what’s that girl wearing a skirt for and she destroyed everybody in the race.”

Headed to state in the 2-mile event with several major scholarship offers on the table.

That’s called pulling yourself up when you come to the country from Africa in 2012, not even knowing English.

Just last year a situation involving her biological father caused Child Protective Services to step in and Betty and her younger sister to transfer from L.D. Bell to Kennedale and move into a foster home.

According to Betty, “Sometimes it’s not the child’s fault. And the child just needs a better environment to develop their abilities.”

Leave it to West Womack and his wife fostering kids for the last 20 years to step up.

He calls it “just a blessing to be able to share what you’ve gone through to try to help somebody else that’s walking thru it to let them know. Like Betty said, it’s not that bad.”

Life can only knock you off track if you let it.

Betty says, “I was always joyful since I was a child and right now I’m still smiling.”

As she should.

