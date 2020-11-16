GREAT BEND, Kan. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A carnival worker ordered the death of a couple as part of a fictitious carnival mafia and a man from Texas carried it out, now Rusty Frasier is headed to prison.

Frasier, 37, was sentenced Friday to life without parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder.

He is one of several people charged in the July 2018 deaths of Alfred and Pauline Carpenter, who were working as vendors at the Barton County, Kansas, fair.

Prosecutors said the Carpenters were killed at the fair and their bodies taken to Arkansas, where they were buried in a national forest.

Investigators said one suspect posed as a carnival mafia boss and ordered the other suspects to kill the couple. Police have said the “carnival mafia” does not exist.

Barton County District Court Judge Mike Keeley on Friday also sentenced Christine Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, to 59 months for aggravated robbery and eight months for obstructing apprehension for her role in the deaths.

