DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas’ spike in murders and shootings for the past week have some ties to a street war between rappers, the Dallas Police Department said Monday, Nov. 16.

Mo3 was shot and killed on R.L Thornton Freeway on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Days later, the rapper Boosie was shot outside Oak Cliff’s Big T Bazaar.

On Sunday, a 43-year-old man was shot and killed in a drive-by outside an Oak Cliff house, reportedly belonging to relatives of one of the rappers.

On Monday, Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said the FBI is now involved in investigating the surge of violence with ties to rappers.

We are in a horrific and tragic state. These individuals are empowered by the weapons they carry,” said Chief Hall. Since his death we have been looking at others other cases other shootings that are related to his death.”

Chief Hall said more officers are redeployed in areas identified as targeted locations for these shootings.

No arrests have been made so far.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted about the situation Monday evening, saying, “I understand Chief Hall said she would mount a ‘full-court press’ against violent crime and committed today to increasing police presence in hot spots. While I am not aware of the full details, it is about time that we saw more robust law enforcement action. The increases in violent crime this year have been alarming and are unacceptable. As I have said numerous times before, public safety must come first.”

