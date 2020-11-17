ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A teacher in the Arlington Independent School District says she had no choice but to resign out of concern over the coronavirus and the health of her family.

Michelle Nogle taught history at Seguin High School but had her last day on campus last week.

Nogle, who lives with her elderly parents, told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that she was concerned about bringing COVID-19 home with her.

Students in Arlington have the option of returning to campus or learning virtually, but since September teachers have been expected to give instruction from the classroom.

Instead of performing in-person classes, Nogle said she was forced to use her paid time-off in order to work remotely. When that time was exhausted the school allegedly told her she needed to take unpaid leave. The five-year Seguin veteran said that wasn’t an option and resigned.

Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos released the following statement to CBS 11 News:

“The Arlington ISD stated from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that safety was our No. 1 priority and that reasonable accommodations, when and where appropriate, would be made for employees with personal medical conditions and other needs. Employees are offered multiple solutions including temporary work accommodations, FMLA, EFMLA, FFCRA and unpaid leave. The district has not requested resignations from employees due to COVID related restrictions.

From July 1, 2020, through September 30, 2020, a total of 18 teachers have separated from the district.”

CBS 11 News has reached out to Nogle, but has yet to hear back.

