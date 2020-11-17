DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department’s effort to target the city’s rising murder count includes the search for suspects who may be responsible for killings over the weekend., that appear to be random attacks.

Three separate shootings took the lives of two men, and each incident involves a similar description: a suspect driving a blacked-out SUV.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, police found 36-year-old Adam Gautreau dead from gunshots. His body lay along Stemmons Freeway near Empire Central.

Thirty minutes later, police responded to a shooting call at the intersection of Clarendon and Beckley.

Kenneth Hamilton, 57, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Detectives released video recorded on a surveillance camera from the Hamilton shooting scene.

The video shows a black SUV driving up next to Hamilton’s car, then speeding off.

Sunday, Nov. 15, police found a man with a gunshot to the neck.

He was sitting in his car in East Dallas, near Samuell Grand Park.

Witnesses described a black SUV leaving the scene.

“Yes, we believe that same vehicle was involved in all three of these offenses,” Deputy Chief Ruben Ramirez said Monday.

The SUV, according to DPD was found in the 2800 block of Butler Avenue, near Dallas’ Hospital District.

“We are attempting to get fingerprints and any other information relative to this, so that we can solve crimes related to this (vehicle),” Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall said.

The wife of victim Kenneth Hamilton said there’s no question her husband became a random victim of violence.

“I just can’t believe someone would take an innocent life. They just took his life senselessly,” Joyce Hamilton said.

