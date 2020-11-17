by Keith Russell | CBS 11 Sports

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – RJ Hampton’s remarkable journey from DFW to the NBA as of Wednesday night will be complete.

The projected NBA first round pick says, “I think there’s gonna be a lot of emotions. I don’t know if I’m gonna cry or I’m gonna smile.”

They will be tears of joy. From a young man who gambled on himself. With RJ bursting into the scene at Little Elm High.

Going straight to New Zealand for a year of pro ball, with his entire family by his side. And now set to hear his name as a first round pick.

Rod Hampton, RJ’s father, says, “He has on his wrist trust God. He did it his way and put his trust in God.”

Maybe he stays home.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to pick 18th.

Rod Hampton cautions, “With Mark Cuban, he’s on a show called Shark Tank so you can never count him out.”

Either way RJ Hampton will be playing at American Airlines Center in the near future.

But think about this year. And for many it represents a lot of heartbreak and pain. But for one night this region can celebrate one of its own living out a dream.

RJ says, “I’m just glad to have one day to remember in 2020.”

RJ Hampton, proud to represent a glimmer of hope.

MORE FROM CBSDFW