FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two elderly people are hospitalized after being injured in an early morning fire at a duplex in Fort Worth.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 5600 block of Creekside Circle just after 5:00 a.m. on November 17.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and smoke pouring from the front room of the single story home.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire, so no other units were damaged.

One of the injured was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor burns. The other patient was treated for smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

