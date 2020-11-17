Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Over the weekend, the Fort Worth Police Department made a somber announcement about the passing of one of their own — K-9 Officer Joekel.
Joekel served the City of Fort Worth from 2013-2018.
He was the first police dog deployed in March of 2016 when Officer Matt Pearce was shot six times in the line of duty.
During his service, Joekel assisted recovering and seizing thousands of dollars in illegal narcotics, apprehended felons and located guns used in violent robberies.
He died from cancer and severe hip dysplasia.