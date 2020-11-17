DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you want to spend your Christmas like Kevin McCallister, now you can.

A new limited edition Airbnb rental made to look just like his house is available in Dallas.

Jeremy Turner is the owner of “The Kevin” a brand new home alone themed immersive Airbnb that takes you through some of the movies most iconic spaces.

“When I first made the Airbnb I’m really thinking about the feeling I want to want people to feel when they’re there,” Turner said.

With mannequins moving in the window, and the spider sitting in Buzz’s room, no detail was left behind.

Guests who book will also be sent a complimentary cheese pizza by delivery.

“I really like making Airbnb’s. Just a creative process for me. I just want to keep creating immersive experiential things for people,” Turner said.

The unique rentals aren’t a new idea to Jeremy, he’s also created other 80

s and 90s themed Airbnb’s in the area.

But Christmas at the McCallisters house, he said was one idea, he just couldn’t pass up.

“I mean I feel like my, my vision that I saw in my head like we were able to do it, you know, I think it’s a really special place I don’t think there’s any Airbnb like it. They’ll know when they come, you know like they’ll be able to see like wow he really tried,” Turner said.

The Airbnb is available only for a limited time through the end of January.

Click here for more information.

