DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released images Tuesday, Nov. 17 of a man in a vehicle wanted for shooting and killing someone at 9625 CF Hawn Freeway.
Police said it happened on Sunday, Nov. 8 shortly after 1:00 p.m..
The suspect was driving a blue Chevy Impala (possibly 2007).
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect identity, please contact Detective Brian Fillingim, with the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3617 or email him at brian.fillingim@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.
The number is (214) 373-TIPS.
