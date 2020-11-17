NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police released images Tuesday, Nov. 17 of a man in a vehicle wanted for shooting and killing someone at 9625 CF Hawn Freeway.

Police said it happened on Sunday, Nov. 8 shortly after 1:00 p.m..

The suspect was driving a blue Chevy Impala (possibly 2007).

Dallas murder suspect and vehicle (DPD)

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect identity, please contact Detective Brian Fillingim, with the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (214) 671-3617 or email him at brian.fillingim@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and any other felony offense.

The number is (214) 373-TIPS.

