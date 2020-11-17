DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas mother is receiving national recognition for her efforts to help others.

CBS 11 News profiled Shawana Carter in our “Ones For Texas” segment back in 2018.

She started “Carter’s House,” a Dallas non-profit to help struggling parents get emergency diapers, wipes, food and clothing.

At the start of the pandemic, Carter started an emergency response system, rallying other volunteers and groups that initially served about 1,000 people.

Her efforts caught the attention of none other than Hollywood heavyweight, actor Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey, who’s also the Wild Turkey Creative Director is honoring “Local Legends” who have “provided unity, comfort, nourishment and relief during these unprecedented health and economic challenges.” It’s part of the the Bourbon brand’s “With Thanks” annual global give back campaign.

“The pandemic has affected all of us, so it felt more important than ever to recognize the unsung heroes who have consistently and steadfastly supported their neighbors and their communities,” said McConaughey in a news release.

McConaughey surprised Carter with with a virtual chat and even rewarded her with a personalized token of appreciation to thank her.

The other three “Local Legends” are: Austin singer/songwriter Nakia Reynoso, who helped pass the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund to support local musicians; Chicago activist Tanya Lozano who is providing free COVID-19 testing, grocery deliveries and personal protective items to underserved communities in her area; and New Orleans dad and artist Devin De Wulf who is collaborating with locally-owned restaurants and farmers markets to both hire and feed New Orleans artists and musicians.

“It’s often during the most challenging times that you see extraordinary acts of kindness and a commitment to help those in need,” said Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell. “Wild Turkey was founded on community, and we’re grateful to work with Matthew to celebrate and lift up those who go above and beyond for their hometowns. These four Local Legends made an impact when it mattered the most and we’re thrilled to honor them.”

McConaughey said once things are safe and clear, the group will send Carter and her family on a trip to Mexico — something she’s looking forward as an opportunity to reset.