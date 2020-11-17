Comments
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rockwall Police have identified the two victims of the small plane crash on Thursday, Nov. 12, near Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport.
Donald L. Wehmeyer, 75 and Curtis G. Robertson, Jr, 67 were aboard the single-engine Cessna 182 when it crashed after striking a power line.
Both men were from Abilene.
The wreckage ended up in a field in the 1900 block of State Highway 66.
The case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
