NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Curtis G. Robertson, deadly plane crash, DFW News, Donald L. Wehmeyer, FAA, Jr., plane crash victims, Power line, Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport, Rockwall police, single-engine Cessna 182, small plane crash

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rockwall Police have identified the two victims of the small plane crash on Thursday, Nov. 12, near Ralph M. Hall Rockwall Municipal Airport.

Donald L. Wehmeyer, 75 and Curtis G. Robertson, Jr, 67 were aboard the single-engine Cessna 182 when it crashed after striking a power line.

Both men were from Abilene.

Small plane crash in Rockwall (Chopper 11)

The wreckage ended up in a field in the 1900 block of State Highway 66.

The case remains under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply