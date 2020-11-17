TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled to discuss street racing and speeding concerns at their November 17 meeting, particularly for one south Fort Worth neighborhood that was the scene of a tragic crash earlier in the month.

On November 6, police say 19-year-old Marcus Dahrell Bell was racing another driver along Risinger Road near North Crowley High School, when he slammed into a car driven by Ben and Meg Arbour.

All three people were killed in the crash.

Friends and family of Ben and Meg Arbour, who left behind four children, say the couple was returning from a date night and turning into their neighborhood when the crash happened.

Charles Carpenter lives in the area and told CBS 11 the morning of the crash that he was stunned when he heard about the crash.

“It’s senseless and it’s unnecessary,” Carpenter said. “As a matter of fact, they were not even one mile from their house, one block.”

In the wake of the tragedy, more than 3,000 people have signed a petition to redesign traffic flow in that area to address the street racing concerns.

Sherri Pratt, who lives in the neighborhood, said street racing is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“People drag race through here, all night long, and even sometimes during the day in the summer you can hear it,” Pratt described. “Even early morning, but definitely late at night, it’s happening all the time.”

At the Fort Worth City Council meeting Tuesday, the topic of street racing is listed as a work session meaning the council will discuss the issues of the neighborhood and possible changes, but there are not expected to be any specific changes voted on today.