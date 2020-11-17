Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives have arrested Armando Limon Gutierrez, 19, in connection to the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
He was shot outside his home at 1222 McLean Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Hernandez to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Gutierrez was charged with murder.
He’s currently in-custody at the Dallas County Jail.
A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.
