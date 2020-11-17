NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Armando Limon Gutierrez, Crime, Dallas Crime, dallas police, Deadly Shooting, Death, DFW News, East Dallas, Homicide, Homicide Unit, Jose Hernandez, Murder, Teen Killed, teen shot, Teenage Suspect, teenage victim

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas homicide detectives have arrested Armando Limon Gutierrez, 19, in connection to the fatal shooting of another 19-year-old, Jose Hernandez.

He was shot outside his home at 1222 McLean Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16.

Dallas Fire-Rescue rushed Hernandez to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Gutierrez was charged with murder.

He’s currently in-custody at the Dallas County Jail.

A Dallas County magistrate will set his bond amount.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

 

Comments

Leave a Reply