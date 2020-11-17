Etiquette Expert Shares Tips On Keeping The Peace At ThanksgivingWhether you and your extended family are face-to-face or virtual this Thanksgiving, there are a lot of sensitive topics that could come up around the dinner table.

3 minutes ago

Now Hiring: Home Depot"Be ready to work hard. Retail is not an easy job to get into it, but it’s one that is definitely rewarding if you are willing to put in the work."

4 minutes ago

Dallas Police Sgt. Bronc McCoy Dies In Line Of Duty From COVID-19A Dallas Police officer has died of COVID-19, sources inside the department confirm as well as family members on social media.

7 minutes ago