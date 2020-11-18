CONROE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 6-year-old girl in Texas was hit and killed by a school bus as she tried to catch it Tuesday morning, leaving a community in mourning.

The incident happened at the girl’s bus stop in Conroe, about 40 miles north of Houston, in front of her family’s home. Police said the girl, Sophia, ran in front of the bus and was then hit.

The girl’s grandmother, Candy Zabala, told KTRK that Sophia and her father were waiting for the bus that morning but then decided to go back into their home after it was running late.

“He (the father) went to just take Gracie (newborn baby) in the house and in the blink of an eye, she saw the bus coming,” Zabala said. “I guess she thought she saw the bus, she’s going to run over there.”

One neighbor, Melanie Estrada, said she tried to help after hearing screams coming from her mother. She said the child was bleeding from her head.

Sophia was transported to a hospital, where she later died.

A makeshift memorial filled with pink and purple balloons was set up by the heartbroken community at the site of the crash.

“She was the happiest kid ever. She enjoyed her nails, wanted to do her nails, and her hair. She was just very outgoing,” Zabala said.

Conroe ISD released a statement to KTRK that read: “We are heartbroken and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and all who have been impacted by this devastating loss.”

Police are investigating the crash and are interviewing witnesses and looking at dash cam video from the bus.