DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 947 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Of those, 786 are confirmed cases and 161 are probable cases.

There is a cumulative total of 111,960 cases (PCR test), including 1,162 confirmed deaths after the county announced 17 more on Wednesday.

There is a cumulative total of 10,347 probable cases (antigen test), including 22 probable deaths.

“Today, for the second day in a row, Dallas County reports under 1,000 new COVID cases but I caution because these numbers appear to still be low due to lower than expected numbers from the state’s electronic laboratory reporting system,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “I am pleased with what I’m seeing on flash polls on the news and as I talk to people, that they are getting the message to strengthen their resolve and limit their contacts with people outside the home.”

Judge Jenkins once again called on Dallas County residents and North Texans in general to do their part to stop the spread.

“I know we can do this North Texas. We did it during the ‘Safer at Home’ order in March and April. We did it again in July as wearing masks became a part of our daily routine and we can do it again now to keep our families, our communities, and our economy secure until the vaccine is readily available,” he said.

The provisional seven-day average of daily new confirmed and probable cases (by date of test collection) for CDC week 45 has increased to 1,078, which is a rate of 40.9 daily new cases per 100,000 residents.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with 15.3% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 45 (week ending 11/7/20).

A provisional total of 919 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases were diagnosed in school-aged children (5 to 17 years) during CDC week 45, a three-fold increase from 5 weeks earlier (week ending 10/3/20).

During the week ending 11/7/2020, ten K-12 schools in Dallas County initiated temporary closures of their campuses to in-person instruction due to COVID-19 cases.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 24% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The additional deaths reported Wednesday include:

– A post-partum woman in her 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital after giving birth. She had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Lancaster. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

MORE FROM CBSDFW