WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Ellis County Constable Curtis Polk, Jr, has a new office as of Wednesday, Nov. 18, following outrage earlier in the week over his basement office next to an archway where the word “negroes” appears in paint that’s chipped away over time.

“We came up with a solution that benefitted all, me him and the people of this county,” said Constable Polk.

Ellis County Judge Todd Little added, “We want to be peacemakers here in Ellis County. We want to do the right thing and we want our citizens to decide what’s right for our community.”

Judge Little worked to make sure Constable Polk got an office of his own and out of the basement away from the offensive sign.

It marks the spot of a public water fountain Black residents were restricted to using.

Underneath it, a plaque reads, “Have We Learned From History?”

“I understand that it was part of the history of this courthouse, but, I just feel it’s another disgrace for me to have to see it daily,” said Polk on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Judge Little explained in a video message on Tuesday, “I would suggest the signage was kept, so the evil of requiring people of another color to drink at another water fountain would never happen again,” Judge Little said. “I am saddened Constable Polk was hurt by this office relocation process. That was not the intent.”

