FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price has gone into quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19, she announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.
Mayor Price’s husband, Tom, has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Mayor Price is in quarantine, awaiting test results and will be working remotely for the remainder of the week.
— Betsy Price (@MayorBetsyPrice) November 18, 2020
Price is currently awaiting test results and will be working from her home for the rest of the week, according to the tweet.
The mayor was previously tested for the virus in April, June and October after coming into close contact with someone who had tested positive. All three time she tested negative.
She was forced to postpone her annual Halloween bike riding event in October due to possible exposure.
