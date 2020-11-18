AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Becoming a multi-millionaire off a lottery scratch ticket… it an happen. A recent winner in Texas is proof.
Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed a person in Heartland, an unincorporated area in Kaufman County about 25 miles southeast of Dallas, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.
The winner bought the ticket at a Faststop convivence store along Lake June Road in Balch Springs.
The new multi-millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.
The big win is the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game.
500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10.