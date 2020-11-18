NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:$3 million, 500X Loteria Spectacular, DFW News, Heartland Texas, Jackpot, jackpot winner, Lottery, lottery jackpot, Lotto Texas, Prize Money, prizes, Scratch Off, scratch off tickets, scratch ticket, Texas Lottery, Texas Lottery Commission

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Becoming a multi-millionaire off a lottery scratch ticket… it an happen. A recent winner in Texas is proof.

Officials with the Texas Lottery Commission have confirmed a person in Heartland, an unincorporated area in Kaufman County about 25 miles southeast of Dallas, claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the scratch ticket game 500X Loteria Spectacular.

(credit: Texas Lottery Commission)

The winner bought the ticket at a Faststop convivence store along Lake June Road in Balch Springs.

The new multi-millionaire has chosen to remain anonymous.

The big win is the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the game.

500X Loteria Spectacular offers more than $200 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.10.

Comments

Leave a Reply