PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) — At least two shootings on November 17 have detectives in different police departments investigating if they are connected.
It was just after 10:00 p.m. when a drive-by shooting happened on Preston Road in Prosper. Police say the driver of a dark colored sedan, possibly a black Honda Civic, fired shots at a white pickup near the Kroger shopping center.
Investigators say the pickup driver was hit in the arm or shoulder and taken to a Plano hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Prosper police say the same driver of the sedan is believed to have fired shots in Frisco earlier the same evening, near the intersection of Highway 121 and Hillcrest Road.
Police are searching for the suspect, who is believed to have been traveling north on Preston Road toward the city of Celina.
Anyone with information about the shootings or the shooter is asked to contact police at 972-347-2226.
