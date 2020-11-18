Comments
CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County are searching for a suspect after a body was found inside a burning house Wednesday, sources tell CBS 11 News.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Celina at around 11:30 a.m. near Greenway Avenue and Emilia Drive. After putting out the fire, crews found a body inside, according to sources.
The victim’s identity or cause of death has not yet been released.
The city’s mayor, Sean Terry, gave an update on Facebook, saying police are on the scene along with officers from other surrounding agencies as they look for a suspect. He said authorities know who the suspect is.
He said surrounding schools are also on lockdown.
This is a developing story and will be updated