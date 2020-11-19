WOLFE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Former Wolfe City officer Shaun Lucas, who is charged with murder, will remain in jail on a $1 million bond after a judge denied a request for a reduction on Thursday.

Lucas shot and killed resident Jonathan Price in October and was arrested for murder. He was also fired from the city’s police department.

With his bond being set at $1 million, Lucas’ legal team argued the amount was “excessive and oppressive” and “beyond Lucas’ financial means.” The team asked the bond to be reduced to $200,000 but that was denied.

On the evening of Oct. 3, Lucas was responding to a disturbance outside a convenience store and was greeted by Price when the officer arrived, according to the arrest affidavit. Lucas believed Price was drunk and tried to detain him.

The affidavit stated Lucas grabbed Price’s arms and used verbal commands. Price then replied, “I can’t be detained.”

Lucas then pulled out his taser and warned Price to comply. According to the affidavit, Price responded by walking away. It was then that Lucas fired his taser, which was “not fully effective”.

Price then walked toward the officer “appearing to reach out and grab the end of Officer Lucas’ taser,” the affidavit stated. Lucas then fired his gun four times, hitting Price in the upper torso.

The Texas Rangers said that based on video evidence, physical evidence and eye witness testimony they determined that Lucas “intentionally and knowingly cause the death of Price.”