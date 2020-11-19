NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – People around the world are uniting in purple today to celebrate World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

Every year CBS 11 News joins the fight in November to raise awareness about one of the deadliest cancers.

I-Team Senior Investigative Reporter Ginger Allen typically host the Annual Purple Stride fundraiser at Klyde Warren Park; however, this year the event went virtual with a video including some personal messages.

While hosting the event online, Allen explained her connection to the disease and why she joined the efforts.

“I’ve been involved with Purple Stride for more than a decade now. I got asked to be involved many many years ago because my sister-in-law Barbara Boylan Schager was fighting the disease at that time.”

So far the DFW virtual event has raised nearly $190,000.

This year the national coalition is paying special tribute to Jeopardy! host Alex Trebeck who recently passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Click here for more information about how to get involved or donate.

And remember- grab something purple out of your closet today to join people all around the globe in this battle.

