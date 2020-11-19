(CBSDFW.COM) – The CDC strongly urges against any travel for Thanksgiving. The CDC says the safest way to celebrate Thanksgiving this year is at home and with the people you live with.

If you do travel CDC scientist Dr. Erin Sauber-Schatz, charged with preparing recommendations to keep Americans safe from COVID-19, says ask yourselves the following questions:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19? Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites. Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel. During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with? Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult? Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

If the answer to any of these questions is “yes,” you should consider making other plans, such as hosting a virtual gathering or delaying your travel.

Traveling increases the possibility for spreading and getting Covid. “If you are getting together vs staying home and celebrating people in your household, consider having the gathering outside, make sure that people are distanced wear a mask over your mouth and nose unless you’re not actively eating. Other recommendations we have are that people can show up to an event or gathering with their own picnic basket with food and utensils and things just to help prevent and slow the spread of covid-19,” Sauber-Schatz said.

The CDC says visiting college students should follow precautions, as well. Those include wearing the mask and staying at least six feet apart inside the home.

Sauber-Schatz says spend time outdoors as much as possible or ventilate the home, placing central air and heating on continuous circulation