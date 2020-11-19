CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police have identified the suspect in custody who they say set a house fire in Celina on November 18 where one person was found dead.
Jeremy Harris, 31, is charged with murder.
According to authorities, it was just after 11:00 a.m. when the Celina Fire Department was called out to a house in the 1400 block of Anvil Drive, near Greenway Avenue. After the flames were put out firefighters discovered a dead body — later identified as 60-year-old Blair Carter — in the house.
When police began their investigation they found several witnesses who said they saw a man running from the house after the structure went up in flames, but before firefighters arrived.
The person they described was dressed in black clothing, stood approximately 5’7”, and was carrying an unknown object.
Officer’s later identified a vehicle involved in the incident and Harris as a suspect. After getting leads and searching “many construction sites” Harris was found with his vehicle in Ellis County and taken into custody.
Police have not said exactly how Carter died.
Harris is being held in the Elis County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond
