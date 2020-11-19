DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday morning, November 19 hundreds of North Texans headed to Jewish Family Service of Greater Dallas to pick up a free Thanksgiving turkey and all the fixings.

“This is my first time doing the food bank,” Deborah Hatch said. “From the food to the jobs to healthcare – it’s sad. I’ve never seen it like this before. It makes me feel great that there’s still people that want to help people that can’t be helped at this time and it’s a blessing.”

Jewish Family Service runs a drive-through distribution once a week, but this week is special. The nonprofit is giving away more than 900 turkeys with all the fixings.

“Seven-hundred-fifty families coming across in one day and it takes an army to do this,” CEO Cathy Barker said. “We have a whole lot of people who are working, who took the time off to be able to come out here today because they wanted to pay it forward.”

“It’s a lot for a family because we don’t have money to buy a turkey and all the things they give you for free,” David Oseguera said.

Link to donate.

