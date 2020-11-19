FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The 2020 shopping season is in full swing despite the COVID-19 pandemic and company officials at Kohl’s stores say they need to hire thousands of people across North Texas.

Allen Crabtree is the district manager for Kohl’s and he says between their 26 stores in the Dallas region and their fulfillment and distribution centers in DeSoto they have about 4,000 jobs open right now.

Crabtree said, “We are looking for all different types of positions whether that is sales floor cashiering stock room operations replenishment and fulfillment and over at the DC online orders.”

He explained that many of the jobs are seasonal and part time but they can very easily lead to full time work depending on the store and needs.

Crabtree said they are willing to train the right candidate adding, “We are looking for folks, associates and people that are very friendly, that are customer focused, people who are flexible and adaptable and like to work in a team environment.”

The hiring process has also been expedited, Kohl’s company officials say they can get a person hired and working in as fast as 7 days.

If you are interested in applying at Kohl’s, visit their website or you can also text “apply” to 24508.