NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you are looking for a way to safely embrace the magic of the holiday season amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, there are socially distant winter wonderlands that have been set up across North Texas to help you do just that.

It’s an immersive drive-thru light show called, ‘Radiance! A Holiday Light Spectacular,’ that is happening at three locations in North Texas: Frisco, Decatur and Weatherford.

Each location features a different display and more than a million Christmas lights along a mile-long path.

Warren Michael Lyng helped to being the idea to North Texas and says guests will stay in their vehicles to go through the display which includes a 160-foot tunnel of lights.

“You are handed a hot chocolate as you drive in and can take as many pictures as you want,” Lyng says. “You experience the Christmas joy while the music is playing over the radio where the lights are animated to the music and you get to experience Christmas, not just once, but in three locations in North Texas.”

Tickets start at $30 per vehicle and it will take guests roughly 30 minutes to drive through the entire experience.

Radiance! Frisco

Dr. Pepper Ballpark

7300 Roughriders Trail

Frisco, TX 75034

Radiance! at the Ranch

Parker County Sheriff’s Posse

2251 Mineral Wells Highway

Weatherford, TX 76088

Radiance! Decatur

Reunion Grounds

Joe Wheeler Park

3101 FM 51

Decatur, TX 76234