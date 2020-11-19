(CBSDFW.COM) – Gas prices in Texas continue to decrease slightly a week before the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA reports.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded is at $1.80 this week, which is the second lowest in the nation behind Missouri. The new average is one cent less than last week and 44 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most at $2.12 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded, while Amarillo is seeing the cheapest at $1.68 per gallon.

According to AAA, the low gas prices are a result of decreased demand and increased supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pump prices have fallen slightly since last week as demand for retail gasoline is trending downward and regional supplies have grown recently,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Drivers continue to pay much less for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel compared to this same time last year due to COVID-19 concerns. With health and government officials urging Americans to stay home as the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA anticipates at least a 10% drop in travel across the U.S. this Thanksgiving.”

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.12, which is 47 cents less than this time last year.