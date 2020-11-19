McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Gang member Brandel Washington, 27, of Plano, was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to First Degree Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
“This guy hurts women and children, and forcefully takes what isn’t his. Violent gang members and repeat offenders have no place in our Collin County community. May this sentence bring some peace to this courageous survivor,” Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.
On Feb. 3, 2020, Washington and his girlfriend were back seat passengers in a car being driven north bound on Preston Road in Plano. During an argument in the car, Washington shot her in the head.
The front two occupants jumped out of the moving car. Washington then climbed into the driver’s seat and sped off, ultimately crashing the car at the intersection of Spring Creek and Windhaven Parkway. The victim survived, but sustained serious injuries, including disfigurement and permanent hearing loss in her left ear.
Plano police officers responded to the 911 calls regarding a gunshot and the car crash.
Washington pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors presented evidence of Washington’s gang membership and criminal record, including a prison sentence for felony Injury to a Child in 2013—where Washington inflicted severe burns to an infant.
Prosecutors also presented evidence that Washington committed two aggravated robberies in Grand Prairie and Haltom City in January of this year.
