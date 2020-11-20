CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Blair Carter, celina, dallas police, Dallas Shootings, Deadly Fire, Deadly Shootings, DFW News, Fatal Fire, fatal shootings, house fire, Jeremy Harris, Murder

CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police had already accused Jeremy Harris of setting a house fire where 60-year-old Blair Carter was found dead, now authorities believe he’s responsible for several other murders.

It was on November 18 when Carter was found dead. As police continued their investigation into the murder, information and evidence gathered through search warrants lead them to the city of Dallas.

During a press conference on November 20 Dallas police described Harris announce as a serial killer. Officials with DPD said they have linked the 31-year-old to at least three recent murders including Carter’s death and the random killing of two motorists in Dallas.

Investigators said Harris is also believed to be responsible for multiple other non-lethal shootings.

Harris remains in the Ellis County Jail where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

MORE FROM CBSDFW

Comments

Leave a Reply