CELINA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police had already accused Jeremy Harris of setting a house fire where 60-year-old Blair Carter was found dead, now authorities believe he’s responsible for several other murders.

It was on November 18 when Carter was found dead. As police continued their investigation into the murder, information and evidence gathered through search warrants lead them to the city of Dallas.

During a press conference on November 20 Dallas police described Harris announce as a serial killer. Officials with DPD said they have linked the 31-year-old to at least three recent murders including Carter’s death and the random killing of two motorists in Dallas.

Investigators said Harris is also believed to be responsible for multiple other non-lethal shootings.

Dallas Police announce the arrest of a man they describe as a serial killer. 31yo Jeremy Rashad Harris has been linked to at least 3 recent murders including 2 random killings of motorists in Dallas and a man in Celina. He’s believed to be responsible for multiple other shootings pic.twitter.com/rzCfAnfd7k — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) November 20, 2020

Harris remains in the Ellis County Jail where he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

