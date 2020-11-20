FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

UNT Dallas Mobile Food Pantry

The University of North Texas at Dallas and the North Texas Food Bank partner to bring a drive-thru mobile food pantry to campus on Friday, November 20. UNT Dallas police officers will direct the flow of traffic entering and exiting the UNT Dallas campus, located at 7300 University Hills Boulevard, Dallas, Texas 75241

Community Food Bank Turkey Giveaway

Turkey food boxes, with all the trimmings will be distributed to non-registered families between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at 3000 Galvez Avenue, Fort Worth, Texas 76111

Catholic Charities Food Distribution

Major food distribution event November 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Contactless, drive-through event at Dallas Executive Airport located at 5303 Challenger Road, Dallas, Texas 75237

Texas Can Academies Turkey Giveaway

Passing out turkeys to students who may not otherwise have one for their Thanksgiving meal.

Friday, November 20 from 11:54 a.m. to 12:24 p.m. — during their lunch time and passing period

City of Lancaster and Chris Howell Foundation Feeding 2,000+ Families

A drive-thru PPE and food community relief drive will be held November 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Senior Life Center, 240 Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Lancaster, Texas 75146

Texas Rangers Thanksgiving Food Distribution

Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation providing Thanksgiving meals to 200 West Dallas families. Every pre-registered family will receive turkeys, sides and desserts.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy at Mercy Street Sports Complex at 2303 Bickers Street, Dallas, Texas 75212