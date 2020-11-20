CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Pfizer said Friday it is asking U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine. The announcement starts the clock on a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month and eventually an end to the pandemic — but not until after a long, hard winter.

A syringe is seen by the logo of Pfizer’s headquarters on November 19, 2020 (credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

