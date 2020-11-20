DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect who police were chasing through Dallas has been taken in custody after he abandoned his vehicle and ran into an apartment complex.
During the chase, the suspect stopped and went into an apartment building near Overton Road and Southern Oaks Boulevard in east Oak Cliff. This led police to surround the building in an attempt to arrest him.
Just before 6:15 p.m., police said the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
The suspect has not yet been identified, and police would only say he was wanted for theft.
The chase had been on I-20 but moved to Bonnie View and then onto southbound I-45. The suspect vehicle then got off the interstate and looped around, going northbound on I-45.
During the chase, the vehicle hit a police squad car.
